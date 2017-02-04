Preparations for hospital works advance in Petauke

Preparations for construction works of Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke District are slowly taking shape.

Petauke District Commissioner, Velenasi Banda has told Breeze News this morning that the contractor hired to build the hospital has finished mobilizing.

Ms. Banda says that China Complete Engineering Corporation has also finished building his campsite and is currently working on fencing the site for the general hospital.

And Ms. Banda says that the three years project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

She says that once completed, the level two hospital will assist to attend to complicated medical cases, thereby reducing referral cases to other hospitals like Chipata Central, St. Francis and UTH, the University Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile the district commissioner says that the project has already created 100 jobs for local people adding that more jobs will be on offer once the actual construction works start.