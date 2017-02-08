Cooperative leaders warned over e-voucher cards

The Ministry of Agriculture has warned cooperative leaders, who are holding on to e-voucher cards belonging to farmers that it is an offence.

Chipata District Agriculture Coordinator, Michael Ngulube says that e-voucher cards are personal documents, which are supposed to be kept by owners.

Mr. Ngulube says that cooperative leaders, who are holding on to the cards risk being arrested.

He was responding to complaints from some farmers that some cooperative leaders have withheld their cards for unknown reasons.

Mr. Ngulube has encouraged any farmer, whose card has been withheld to report the matter to police.