Township road works resume in Chipata

Sable Construction Company has resumed works on township roads in Chipata district.

Chipata Municipal Council Town Clerk Davies Musenge has confirmed to Breeze News.

Mr. Musenge says that government released some money to the contractor to resume the works adding that the contract has even been extended.

He says that the contract has been extended because government realised that delay in releasing the money had affected the period for which the works were supposed to be carried out.

And Sable Construction Company Director, Nazir Aloo says that company has started drainage and earth moving works on Kalindawalo road.

Mr. Aloo says that the works of putting bitumen will start at a later stage because of rains, which might affect the quality of works.

He added that the company is also working on the drainage system in Kapata Township, whose works were not completed earlier.