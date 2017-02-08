Social cash transfer scheme to reach all districts

Government says the social cash transfer scheme will be scaled to cater all districts in the country by the end of 2017.

In Eastern Province, this means the program will also be rolled out to Chadiza and Nyimba districts.

Provincial Assistant Secretary, Royde Tembo, says that this follows significant positive impact the program has had on beneficiaries from the time it started in 2003.

He said that the scaling up process will see the number of beneficiaries increase from over 240,000 to over 500,000 beneficiary households in the country.

Mr. Tembo, said this when he officially opened an orientation workshop for district welfare assistant committees on the new electronic payment system, which will now be used in the social cash transfer program.

He said the electronic payment system will be introduced in order to deal with challenges that the manual payments system has been presenting.

Mr. Tembo said the new system has a lot of benefits such as secure payment, timely delivery of transfers, risks of carrying money, as well as lessen administrative costs such as paying pay point managers.

Eastern together with Lusaka and Central, will be the first provinces where the system will be piloted, before it is rolled to other parts of the country.