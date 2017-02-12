School to reopen after being closed indefinitely

Chisitu Primary School, which was closed indefinitely three months ago due to teachers’ harassment by the community is set to reopen tomorrow.

Eastern Province Education Officer Allan Lingambe revealed this to Breeze News in an interview.

Dr. Lingambe says that seven new teachers and a new head teacher have been mobilized to take up the job at Chisitu Primary School.

He says that following a fruitful meeting organized by Chief Chanje, the Mayor and the community, the ministry is happy to say that the school will be opened on Monday.

Dr. Lingambe says the onus is now on the community to take care of the new team of teachers and the head teacher.

He commended the community for taking up the challenge to clean up the school surrounding and engage a security guard in the absence of the school authorities.

And Dr. Lingambe explained that the two teachers that are at Chisitu School are serving suspension and will be moved to pave way for the new team.