A 17 year old boy nabbed for defiling 13 year old girl

A 17 year old boy of Chadiza District has been detained at Chadiza police Station for allegedly defiling a 13 year old girl.

Chadiza District Commissioner George Phiri who ordered for the detention of the boy confirmed the development to Zambia News and Information Services in Chadiza.

This is after the District Commissioner George Phiri found the named girl who is a grade eight at Kabvumo basic school locked up in a classroom after she was apprehended for running away from her parents’ home on the pretence that she was going for evening studies when in the actual fact she went to the boy’s hut where she spent the whole night with him.

Mr. Phiri ordered for both the girl and boy to be taken to his office for counselling and it was whilst the two were being counselled at the DCs office when the boy submitted that he had canal knowledge of the girl but he insisted that he had used a condom.

The district commissioner then handed both the girl and the boy to the police Victims Support Unit where he directed that medicals should be done and if possible the boy should be arrested for defilement.

The boy is still in police custody waiting for the medical report for the girl to be handed over to the police.