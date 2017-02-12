Government grant for traditional ceremonies too little

Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people has asked government to increase grants for traditional ceremonies.

The traditional leader says the current 5,000 Kwacha grant that government releases towards the hosting of big traditional ceremonies such as Nc’wala is too minimal.

Chief Madzimawe was speaking during the Nc’wala Ceremony preparatory meeting at Laweni in M’tenguleni yesterday.

Chief Madzimawe, who is former House of Chiefs Chairperson, noted that traditional ceremonies such as Nc’wala of the Ngoni, Kuomboka of the Lozi and Kusefya Pang’wena of the Bemba need to be well funded by government.

He says this is so because big ceremonies attract a huge number of people who need to be catered for by the organising committees.

The traditional leader wondered why the grant from government was reduced from the previous years when it was about 15 thousand Kwacha.