Mwangala Primary School to be improved

Government has started mobilizing resources to improve infrastructure at Mwangala Primary School in Chadiza district.

This follows a visit to the school by provincial minister, Makebi Zulu early this month, where he found that pupils were learning in deplorable conditions.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo says that some business houses have accepted to contribute bags of cement and roofing sheets towards construction of classroom blocks.

Mr. Kasolo says that he has been visiting a number of businesses to lobby for support in addressing the challenges at Mwangala Primary School.

He says that this is being done in line with the minister’s resolution to ensure that the provincial administration finds local solutions for some challenges affecting Eastern Province.

And Mr. Kasolo revealed that some civil servants have agreed to contribute 300 Kwacha each towards the works at Mwangala Primary School.

A visit to the school which started operating in 2006, found pupils learning in mad grass thatched classrooms.