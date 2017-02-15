A 15 year old defiler recommended for reformatory

A fifteen year old boy of M’chini Compound in Chipata has been recommended to Katombola Reformatory School in Southern Province for defiling a 13 year old girl of the same area last year.

The juvenile appeared before High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo in Chipata this morning after the magistrate court last year referred its recommendation of the case to the high court for confirmation.

The juvenile was arrested by police on October 11th 2016 for defiling a fellow juvenile girl of thirteen years.

Judge Chitabo said he had read through the report from the Social Welfare Department and recommendations of the magistrate court that found the juvenile guilty of one count of defilement contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Judge Chitabo said he is satisfied with the report and recommendations from the magistrate court and confirmed that the juvenile be committed to Katombola reformatory school for behaviour change.

He said the juvenile is at liberty to appeal if he is not satisfied with the high court’s recommendation.