Eighteen pupils fall pregnant in Chadiza district

Eighteen pupils have fallen pregnant and dropped out of school between January and March this year in Chadiza district.
Chadiza District Education Board Secretary Misozi Mwenya has described the development as worrying because the number of female pupils dropping out of school due to pregnancies is on the increase.
Mrs. Mwenya says that government is putting so much emphasis on educating the girl child as evidenced by the implementation of the re-entry policy where a girl child goes back to school after delivery.
She also expressed disappointment over some parents who marry off their children at a tender age instead of taking them to school.
Mrs. Mwenya appealed to the parents to encourage their children to concentrate on education in order to be responsible citizens in future.
She was speaking during the Women Farmers Forum organised by Chadiza District Farmers Association.
Meanwhile Chadiza Women Farmers Forum Chairperson Ruth Banda has called on government to consider constructing a girl’s boarding Secondary School in the district.
Mrs Banda says that a girl’s boarding school will help to prevent child marriages and teenage pregnancies.
She also stated that issues of GBV and early marriages remain a major challenge in the district adding that government should not stop applying strong measures against culprits.
What about the 36 pupils who fell pregnant at hadiza 8oarding last year? DEBS you are not sincere here. The former head teacher, Mrs Miyombo did not do a good job in her tenure. She had lost popularity with the teachers. Thats why cases of discipline increased at the shool. The woman started heading the school like a village. The school had received funding approximately k350,000 for projects but what did she do? She got all the materials needed on credit and got all the money. When she was transfered, she made sure that the accountant got transferred also.