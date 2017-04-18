Traditional leaders told to look out for political trouble

Traditional leaders have been asked to be on the lookout, because of the current political situation in the country.

Chipangali Member of Parliament, Vincent Mwale, says the political situation in towns can easily spill over to villages, adding that chiefs and other traditional leaders such as indunas have a role to play in ensuring that peace and unity is maintained in their areas.

He explained that some political leaders are deliberately misinterpreting the matter relating to the presidential appeal currently in court and putting people in continuous political mood.

Mr. Mwale, who is also Minister of Local Government and Housing, said this when he paid a courtesy call on Chief Chanje of the Chewa people.

He also asked traditional leaders in Chipangali area, to help in dealing with the illegal exportation of agricultural produce.

Mr. Mwale said due to tight security, illegal exporters and importers of goods are now using rural areas where the border is porous.

And Chief Chanje said that villages are generally calm, but that his indunas are always ready to check any eventualities.

He said that it is important for political leaders to respect the law, adding that currently Edgar Lungu is the president and must be respected.

The traditional leader also said that through the traditional system, security will be tightened to prevent illegal exportation of agricultural products, especially burley tobacco, which he said is being taken to Malawi.