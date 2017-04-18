Plans for a 300 megawatts power plant in Chipata advance

Plans to put up a 300 megawatts power plant in Chipata by a South African company have advanced.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has confirmed to Breeze News.

Mr. Kasolo says that a site for the power plant has already been identified along Mwami border road just after the railway line crossing.

He says that a number of meetings with the investors and Chipata District Commissioner, Kalunga Zulu have been taking place almost every week.

Mr. Kasolo says that an MoU, Memorandum of Understanding has been drafted and is expected to be signed by government for the process to start.

He further says that ZEMA, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency has also been engaged to look at environmental issues before setting up the plant.

And Mr. Kasolo pointed out that the power plant will bring a lot of benefits to Chipata and the country as a whole when it starts operating.

He says that he has currently been advised to withhold the name of the investor until all procedures have been concluded.