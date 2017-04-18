Trouble in markets in Chipata continues

Traders in the markets have reiterated their appeal to Chipata City Council to immediately constitute market committees to instil discipline in the markets.

Some traders told Breeze News that markets have been invaded by unruly boys who are grabbing money and other items from customers inside the markets.

They said that from the time the market committees were dissolved, the traders have been experiencing lawlessness in the markets.

But Council spokesperson Tawonga Kaonga says traders have been notified that whenever there is a dispute in the market, they should go to the Director Housing and Social Services to report.

Ms Kaonga says any incident that happens in the market should be reported so that the council can handle it.

Meanwhile Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has committed undisclosed amount of his personal money to buy electrical pipes for Saturday market shelters.

Mr Mwale says that after a visit to the trading area this morning, he found that traders were trading in dirty area full of mud with no lights.