Lack of classrooms at Kasenga Day Secondary affects leaners

Authorities at Kasenga Day Secondary School are being forced to cut on the number of pupils selected into secondary classes.

This is due to the limited number of classrooms at the school.

The challenges of shortage of classrooms to carter for secondary classes came to light when Chipangali Member of Parliament, Vincent Mwale, visited the school.

Head teacher, Esau Zimba, explained that the school is expected to carter for most primary schools in the area, but fails because it does not have enough classroom blocks.

Mr. Zimba asked Mr. Mwale, who is also Minister of Local Government and Housing, to find ways of helping the school so that the number of classrooms is increased.

And Mr. Mwale acknowledged that the school needs to be helped with more classrooms in order to increase the number of pupils selected to secondary classes.

He explained that once the CDF, Constituency Development Fund for Chipangali constituency is out, he will see how Kasenga Day Secondary School can be helped.