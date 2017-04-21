Chipata City Council introduces a 50 kwacha cyclist annual levy.

Chipata City Council has introduced a 50 kwacha cyclist annual levy which was abolished 11 years ago.

This came to light during a meeting held in Chipata between Eastern Province Cyclists Association and Chipata City Council yesterday.

Speaking at the same meeting Chipata City Council Director of Housing and Social Services Judith Maambo told the gathering that the levy will now guarantee cyclists usage of roads legally.

Ms. Maambo says cyclists will be given licenses to legalize the carrying of customers and tags indicating that they have been licensed to operate.

Ms. Maambo says for the local authority to deliver quality services, all sectors, which include road users and traders, need to contribute levy which will go towards the provision of sanitation, health and safety to the people.

Meanwhile President of Eastern Province Cyclists Association Kenneth Simango told Breeze News in an interview that councils should provide shelters and sanitation at places where cyclists will be operating from.

Mr. Simango says that it will be unfortunate if councils will fail to deliver the needed services to cyclists especially extension of cycle trucks in areas where there is none.