Christians told to buy vehicles for men of God

A clergyman has directed congregants to buy vehicles for their pastors to fulfill God’s Word that faith without actions does not serve a purpose.

Reverend Harry Nkhoma says that congregations especially from rural parts should start buying vehicles for their pastors so that they become mobile in their delivery of the gospel.

Reverend Nkhoma was speaking in a sermon at the closure of RCZ Reformed Church in Zambia, to mark 50 years jubilee of self-governance in Katete district yesterday.

Reverend Nkhoma explained that RCZ has grown with over 700,000 full communicant members from 170 congregations throughout Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Meanwhile Church Moderator Professor Edwin Zulu says the church is self-supporting.

Professor Zulu says RCZ is an agent of reformation adding that it has continued partnering with all successful governments in all spheres of development in Zambia.

He says the church also recognizes traditional leaders who have provided the land for structures, stating that without their assistance, the church would not have progressed.