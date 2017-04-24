Patriotic Front calls for national peace

The Patriotic Front PF Party has called on Zambians to maintain peace at all cost.

National Committee member, Benjamin Siwila further says that youths should not allow to be used for violence.

Speaking to Breeze News, Mr. Siwila says that it is important for Zambians to support President Edgar Lungu to deliver on his promises.

He says that the head of state has been going round the country to check on projects, just to ensure that all parts of Zambia experience development.

Mr. Siwila challenged young people in the country to come up with project ideas so that they can be supported to develop Zambia.

He also pointed out the need for Zambians to provide an environment that will create investor confidence through discouraging any form of violence.