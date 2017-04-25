Lundazi hospital works reach 90 per cent

Construction works of Lundazi district hospital at cost of 23 million Kwacha is at 90 percent completion.

Eastern Province Medical Director, Abel Kabalo says the works are progressing well and will be completed next month.

Dr. Kabalo says that phase one of the project, which started in 2010 by China Gansi has gobbled 4.4 million Kwacha and includes works of constructing a Service Block, maternity Block and Theatre ward.

Dr. Kabalo says phase two of the works, which started in 2013 at a cost of 8.7 million Kwacha by Shachitali Contractor include the construction of a mortuary, Incinerator, male ward, Outside Patient Department and four medium cost staff houses.

He says phase three works, which started in 2015 at a cost of 10 million Kwacha by Mercury Contractors include construction of children and female wards and six low cost staff houses.

Dr. Kabalo says government has paid out money to the three contractors carrying out the works while other payments are being made upon receiving a request from a contractor.

He says the contractors are now finalising the buildings by painting, roofing and putting traces.

Dr. Kabalo says once the hospital is completed, it will be handed over to government for the official opening so that it starts operating.

The medical director noted that the completion of Lundazi district hospital will reduce on the referral cases in the district.