A five year old boy murdered in Sinda district

A five year old boy of Chanjobvu Camp in Sinda district has been murdered.

And police have detained the mother to the boy identified as Monica Nyambe aged 37 to assist with investigations.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya told Breeze News that Dickson Banda was found dead in a bush few metres from his mother’s house.

Mr. Chilufya says that the murder is believed to have occurred between 21 hours on Sunday and 05 hours yesterday.

He says that the body was hanging from the shrubs with a mosquito net to appear like suicide but suffocation by strangulation is highly suspected.

The police chief says that the body awaits post-mortem.