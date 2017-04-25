Armed robbers attack old couple, kill wife in Chipata

Armed robbers have killed an elderly woman and seriously injured her husband in Chipata’s Moth residential area.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the incident to Breeze News.

Mr. Chilufya says that Bernard Muchuchuti, 78 and his wife Esther Chiwala, 73, were attacked by unknown robbers in the early hours of today.

He says that Esther suffered two deep cuts on the back of the head and one on the right ear.

Mr. Chilufya says that a hoe was used in the attack, which left the husband unconscious.

He says that the robbers got away with a television set and two decoders from the house.

The police chief says that Margate Zulu, 30, a Maid of Mchini compound discovered the scene as she reported for work at 07 hours.