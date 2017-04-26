Two people nabbed for murder

Police in Chipata have apprehended two suspects in connection with the attack and murder of a Chipata couple of Moth area.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya told Breeze News that Rodgers Shamukale aged 49, a former worker for the couple and Mike Phiri, 37 both of Soweto Compound in Chipata were arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Chilufya says Police swung into action and managed to arrest the two suspects, who are currently in police custody.

He says recovery of property, which includes are television set and two decoders is underway.

Esther Chiwala, 73, died yesterday after being attacked with her husband, Bernard Muchuchuti, 78 by unknown people at their home in Moth residential area.

Meanwhile, police in Petauke have apprehended five key suspects in connection with the murder of Diana Phiri aged 70 of Chief Nyamphande’s area.

Mr. Chilufya named the suspects as Ackim Zulu 33, Bethany Mwale 25, Fackson Moyo 26, Philip Phiri 37 and Kennedy Chirwa 45, all of Undu village in Chief Nyamphande.

He says the suspects whilst acting together with other unknown people on April 19th, 2017 murdered Diana Phiri aged 70 in Petauke district.

This was after she had one of them reported to police for a case of suspected abduction of a minor.