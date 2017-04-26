Sable Construction Company denies being paid

Sable Construction Company says it has not been paid money to start working on township roads in Chipata.

Managing Director, Iye Alloo told Breeze News that he is still waiting for money from government to start works on the township roads.

Mr. Alloo says the company has been using its own resources to conduct some works on the roads.

Mr. Alloo says engineers are currently mobilizing machines so that they can start working on the roads as soon as they receive funding from government, since the rain season is over.

He however, did not mention how much money the company is expecting from government, stating that he has no information at the moment about any payment that has been made to the company.

On Tuesday, Chipata Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Moses Mawere told the media that Government has started paying contractors including Sable so that they start working on stalled township road projects.

The stalled township road works in Chipata include Kalindawalo Road, Katopola-Walela-Chizongwe and Findeco road, which are being constructed at a cost of 153.5 million Kwacha.