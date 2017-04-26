Five traffic police officers to be judged on May 8

The Chipata Magistrate Court has set May 8th, 2017 as day of judgement in a case where five traffic police officers were arrested for alleged corrupt practices.

The five police officers yesterday appeared for mention before Magistrate Pauline Mulenga.

Facts of the matter are that Cletus Lungu, Malumo Sitwala, Felix Chalamba, Exildah Kabanda and Abigail Samatunga in September 2013 allegedly solicited for cash, gratification from motorists at a check point along the Chipata-Lundazi road.

The five officers were arrested in September, 2013 by ACC, the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, the Chipata Magistrate court has sentenced Gerald Tonga of Nabvutika Compound to twelve months imprisonment with hard labour for house breaking and theft.

Facts of the matter are that on March 20, 2017, Tonga broke into the dwelling house of Elisha Banda through the window and stole beddings and female clothes all valued at 500 Kwacha.

The prosecution called five witnesses to prove its case while Tonga did not call any witness in his defence.

In mitigation, Tonga said the prison conditions were very bad and that there was no one to look after his family, which he sustains through piece works.

He asked for forgiveness adding that he had learnt a lesson from what he did.

But Magistrate Mulenga said she considered what was said in mitigation that he was a first offender and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour with effect from

the day of arrest to deter would be offenders.