Mwami hospital recording high cases of malaria.

Out of 1,000 people that seek medical attention at Mwami Adventist Hospital, 900 are diagnosed with malaria.

Mwami Hospital Human Resource Management Officer Christopher Mufwakabanze says the hospital records high rate of malaria from the communities in the surrounding area.

Mr. Mufwakabanze says the distribution of the mosquito nets will help reduce the number of malaria cases.

He was speaking yesterday during the launch of World Malaria Day whose theme is ‘’End Malaria for Good’’ under the motto “Malaria Ends with Me”.

And Government has appealed to headmen to make sure that mosquito nets are properly used by the people.

Speaking at the same launch, District Administrative Officer Kapembwa Sikazwe says in the past, people have been using nets to fish and tying of charcoal bags.

Mr. Sikazwe says government is in July to August this year expected to start distribution of nets and that headmen should take interest to stop the misuse of the nets.

He says proper use of mosquito nets will help eliminate malaria by the year 2018 adding that a number of partners have come on board to fight the killer disease.

Mr Sikazwe says mass distribution of treated nets will be repeated every after three years while a continuous distribution will be done in health centres for children under 5 years and pregnant women.

He urged partners and government ministries to work tirelessly to ensure they secure storage sites for the nets so that the campaign is a success.