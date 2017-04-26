New payment system for cotton farmers

The Zambia Cotton Ginners Association has suggested using electronic payment to cotton growers in Petauke and Nyimba districts.

Eastern Province Cotton Board Inspector, Gift Mulungushi says that the payment system is to protect farmers from moving long distances with huge sums of money and for safe keeping.

He was speaking at the cotton farmer sensitisation meeting in Makonda’s Nyamphande chiefdom in Petauke district.

Mr. Mulungushi emphasized that this year, all cotton growers in the two districts will be paid their money after selling cotton through financial service providers.

He explained that the move is also being taken following a directive from Bank of Zambia that no ginner or cotton buyer will be allowed to withdraw more than 25,000 Kwacha per day to pay farmers.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with financial service providers like mobile phone companies.

Mr. Mulungushi advised cotton growers to open accounts with financial service providers to easily access their money after selling cotton.