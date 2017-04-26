Ministry of Tourism targets K11 million in tourism levy

The Ministry of Tourism has projected to collect about 11 million Kwacha through tourism levy for this year.

This follows the introduction of tourist levy by Government, which came into effect on March 1, 2017.

Ministry of Tourism Principal Inspector, Mwinga Chilube says the levy is a tourist tax that will be collected from persons both local and international, who utilize applicable tourist enterprises in Zambia.

Ms Chilube says the levy is a public fund that will not go to the national treasury but retained in the tourism sector for various developmental activities.

She says the Ministry of Tourism is working in collaboration with ZRA, the Zambia Revenue Authority to collect tourism levy.

She was speaking during a presentation at the tourism levy sensitization and education program in Chipata this morning.

Ms Chilube mentioned some of the activities the tourism levy will be used for as tourism marketing and promotion and diversification of the tourism products.

She says the levy will assist market and improve tourism in order to make Zambia a top five tourist destination area in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

The Principal Inspector urged people in the hospitality industry in Chipata to comply with the law by paying tourism levy without fail.