Met Dept warns of high vulnerability of bush fire outbreaks

The Meteorological Department has warned of high vulnerability of bush fire outbreaks due to accumulated biomass.

Zambia Meteorological Department acting Director Professor Joseph Kanyanga says the current cool and wet weather conditions may also induce negative health condition especially to the young, aged and already health-compromised persons.

He also says that the current cool and wet conditions being experienced in most parts of Zambia are attributed to a shallow layer of convergence between unstable and moist North-westerly winds from the Congo Basin and the moist and cool airflow from the South East.

He says that this was associated with the low pressure system over west coast of Southern Africa.

And Professor Kanyanga says that generally, the 2017 cool/cold season is expected to record lower temperature than the previous 2016 season.

He says that this follows a relatively dry El Nino influenced rain season.

Professor Kanyanga has advised the farmers to delay their harvest activities especially if they do not have immediate shelter.