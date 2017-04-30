UPND calls for more tobacco floors

Government has been called upon to open all tobacco floors in Eastern Province for this year’s marketing season.

United Party for National Development UPND says that reports that farmers will only be able to sell their crop at a floor in Chipata town are worrying.

UPND Provincial Spokesperson, Victor Mbuzi says that TBZ, the Tobacco Board of Zambia should ensure that Mugubudu, Zemba and other floors in the province open.

Mr. Mbuzi says that farmers will make losses if they are forced to transport their produce to town, which might also result in congestion.

He says that his party is deeply disappointed to learn that Mugubudu floor has been closed.