Two people drown in separate incidences

Two people have drowned in separate incidences in Chipata and Chadiza districts.

Chipata City Council Chief Fire Officer, Fackson Mbewe confirmed the incidences, which occurred yesterday to Breeze News.

Mr. Mbewe says Isaac Banda aged 35 of Undi Village in Chiparamba area drowned in Fisheries Dam near Gonda Barracks in Chipata.

Mr. Mbewe says Mr. Banda went fishing at the Dam when he meet his fate.

He says the body was retrieved by the fire rescue team around 15 hours yesterday and has been handed over to the police.

Mr. Mbewe added that Isaac Zulu aged 12 of Manzuzo Village in Chadiza drowned in a well and his body was retrieved by the Fire Rescue team around 08 hours yesterday.

Mr. Mbewe says Isaacs’s body has been handed over to the police in Chadiza.