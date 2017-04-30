Chipata district records increased maize harvest

Chipata district has recorded a 43 percent increase in maize crop harvest this year.

Chipata District Agriculture Coordinator, Michael Ngulube confirmed this to Breeze News.

Mr. Ngulube says the maize crop harvest has increased to 4 million 115 thousand by 50 kilogram bags this year compared to last year when the district harvested 2 million 885 thousand by 50 kilogram bags.

Mr. Ngulube attributed the increased harvest to good rainfall that the district received in the 2016/2017 season and quick intervention by government to curb fall Army worms that had attacked the crop.

And Mr. Ngulube explained that the district has also increased its yields in most crops this year.

He says groundnuts yield has increased by 55 percent as the district is expected to harvest slightly over 479,000 by 50 kilogram bags this year compared to 309, 952 by 50 kilogram bags harvested last year.

Mr. Ngulube says most farmers in the district have cultivated soya beans this season, which has resulted in an increase of 70 percent of the crop yield.

He says the district will harvest 500,000 by 50 kilogram bags of soya beans this year compared to 200,000 by 50 kilogram bags harvested last year.

Mr. Ngulube added that Tobacco has also recorded an increase of 55 percent while sunflower has increased by 15 percent.