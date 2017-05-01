Teachers hammered with deductions after wrong allowances

The Ministry of General Education has revealed that about 20 teachers in Chipata district have had their salaries deducted this month.

Provincial Education Officer, Allan Lingambe told Breeze News that the salary deductions were due to some illegal allowances that the teachers were getting.

Dr. Lingambe says the 20 teachers were revealed in the auditor general’s report that they had been getting some allowances that they were not entitled to.

He says this prompted the Ministry to start recovering the allowances by deducting from the teachers’ salaries.

Dr. Lingambe however, could not mention what type of allowances the teachers were getting, stating that it will be known when the April payslips are printed out next week.

Some teachers in Chipata last week complained of deductions ranging from 200 to 3, 500 Kwacha in their April salaries.