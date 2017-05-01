Cotton farmers assured of good buying prices

Cotton growers in Zambia have been assured of good prices for cotton during this marketing season.

This came to light during E-Payment farmer sensitisation meeting held in Chipungu village of Petauke district.

Speaking at the meeting, Zambia Cotton Ginners Association Executive Secretary Bourne Chooka stated that the price of cotton is expected to be higher than any other crop this year.

He stated that one of the cotton companies had already announced that it would buy the produce at 3 Kwacha 70 Ngwee per kilogramme.

Mr. Chooka also encouraged cotton farmers in Petauke to continue growing cotton and increase production for it to more rewarding.

Petauke and Nyimba districts are on the pilot project to use Electronic payment system for cotton farmers this year.