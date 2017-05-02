IMF policies worry ZNUT

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions ZCTU, in Chipata has noted with concern that International Monetary Fund, IMF policies may have negative effects on workers in Zambia.

ZCTU Representative, Henry Kapenda says the decision by government to turn to IMF is frightening because their prescriptions can be painful especially on workers.

Mr. Kapenda was speaking yesterday during the commemoration of World Labour Day in Chipata.

He says the workers’ union will not accept any challenges that may arise to affect workers, stating that government must ensure that the conditions and rights of workers are protected when implementing IMF policies.

Mr. Kapenda also called on government to create more jobs for the people and ensure a descent working environment for the workers.

And Mr. Kapenda noted with concern the political tension perpetuated by political parties in Zambia.

He says the increasing levels of political tension have put the country on a knife edge resulting in the shift of focus from national developmental to political issues.

Mr. Kapenda urged political leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties to show leadership and respect the need for social dialogue for the sake of development in the nation.

And speaking at the same event, Zambia Federation of Employers ZFE Representative, Lyton Kanowa called on government to improve leakages that are weak in industries for value addition in order for the country’s economy to grow.