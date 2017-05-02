Dishonest teachers told to stop

Teachers in Chipata district have been advised to be reporting to authorities any under or over payments in their salaries.

Zambia National Union of Teachers ZNUT district chairperson, Isaac Ngoma, says that it is incumbent upon teachers to report to authorities immediately they notice any anomalies on their pays lips.

He observed that in some instances, teachers only report when they observe underpayments, but sit back whenever they are overpaid, or draw allowances that are not due to them.

Mr. Ngoma says teachers should not wait until such anomalies are discovered, as this at times leads to devastating consequences such as recovery of such monies through deductions from salaries.

Mr. Ngoma’s comment follows deductions that about 20 teachers have suffered in Chipata district, after it was discovered that they have been drawing allowances that they were not supposed to.

He also advised head teachers to be open with their teachers and advise whenever they realize they are drawing allowances that they are not supposed to.