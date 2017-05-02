K400,000 released for vaccination of 1 million chickens

Government has released 400 thousand Kwacha to Eastern Province for vaccination exercise of 1 million chickens against new castle disease.

Provincial Veterinary Officer, Author Mumbolomena told Breeze News that the province has also received 1 million doses of vaccines for new castle disease.

Dr. Mumbolomena says the money and doses were received last month and the bird vaccination exercise has advanced.

Dr. Mumbolomena says only Petauke district is still vaccinating the chickens while the other districts have concluded the exercise.

He says the response from farmers in all the districts has been overwhelming despite few misconceptions form some individuals who think their birds may die if vaccinated.

Dr. Mumbolomena says plans are underway to increase the target of vaccines following willingness by farmers to have their birds vaccinated.

He says the vaccination of bird’s against new castle disease has assisted in reducing Chicken mortalities in the province.