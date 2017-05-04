Government assures journalists of free access to information

Government has assured the media in Chipata of free flow of information from its departments.

Speaking during Press Freedom Day, Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo says journalists should not be denied access to information from the various government departments.

Mr. Kasolo was responding to a complaint from some journalists that they are finding it difficult to get information because most government officials avoid talking to them.

Mr. Kasolo says every journalist has the right to access information from government departments regardless of the media institution they work for.

He says he will write a circular to all heads of Government departments to start sharing information on their departmental activities to journalists.

Mr. Kasolo stated that this will assist to end the challenges which journalists face in getting information.