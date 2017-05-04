Mwandauka dump site in Chipata to be relocated

The Chipata City Council says it will relocate the Mwandauka Dump site situated along Chadiza road.

Council Acting Public Relations Officer, Falesi Banda, told Breeze News that the exercise will be carried out this year and the dump site will be relocated to the outskates of Town.

She said the local authority has already written to a certain organization requesting for land.

Ms. Banda says negotiations have reached an advanced stage and the local authority will soon purchase land from the organization to be used as a new dumpsite.

Ms. Banda’s comment comes after complaints from residents in Kagunda area, that the council dumpsite along Chadiza road is posing a health hazard, because garbage flows into Lutembwe River, where they fetch water from.

Ms. Banda acknowledged that the current council dump site is full and a health hazard to people in the surrounding area.