M’chenga grave yard in Dilika ward nearly full

M’chenga grave yard in Dilika ward is nearly full and residents are appealing to government to quickly identify a new grave yard for the area.

M’chenga B Branch Chairperson Benson Phiri, told Breeze News that the grave yard, which carters for people in M’chini, Magazini and M’chenga, has remained with a little space for burial.

Mr. Phiri says soon people in the area will start facing serious challenges in finding a place where to bury their loved ones.

He says the local authority needs to quickly find another land for the grave yard.