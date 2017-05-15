Chief Madzimawe bans brief case crop buyers

A traditional leader in Chipata district has banned the sale of farm produce to briefcase buyers, before government announces floor prices.

Speaking to the media when a Swedish delegation paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people warned that anyone found selling farm produce to briefcase buyers in his area will be dealt with severely.

The traditional leader says his subjects should wait until government announces floor prices for farm produce.

He says this will help the farmers get more money from their crops.

Chief Madzimawe added that this will help people to sell their produce at reasonable prices and later give them advantage to prepare for the coming season without waiting for government fertilizer.