ZNUT calls for calm over working conditions

The Zambia National Union of Teachers, ZNUT, says negotiations with government over conditions of service are still going on.

ZNUT Provincial Chairperson, Alakwisa Phiri, says that the negotiations are likely to be concluded in the coming few weeks.

He asked teachers to remain calm, as union leaders are still engaging government on the matter and members will be informed of the outcome.

Recently, a number of union leaders across the country have questioned why negotiations over new conditions of service are taking too long to be concluded.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri says as schools open today for the second term calendar, managers need to improve in the manner they handle issues affecting teachers in their institutions.

He explained that last term, the union received a lot of complaints about the manner in which, some head teachers handled challenges that affect teachers.

The union leader says there is need to improve managerial skills among education institutions, as this also helps in ensuring that high quality education is offered to learners.

Mr. Phiri also emphasized the need for the Ministry of Education to ensure that teachers are given various allowances that are due to them.