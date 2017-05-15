Government confirms compulsory HIV testing

Authorities at some health centers in Chipata have continued forcing people to get tested for HIV.

Some residents, who spoke to Breeze News on condition of anonymity, cited Kapata clinic as one of the facilities which are testing people for HIV without their knowledge whenever they go to seek for medical attention.

They wondered why VCT is called Voluntary Counselling and Testing if a person can be tested without undergoing any counselling.

The residents have asked the Ministry of Health to explain more on why HIV testing is now being forced on people.

When contacted for a comment, Eastern Province Medical Director, Abel Kabalo says it is unfortunate that health workers are not counselling people when testing.

Dr. Kabalo says a health worker is supposed to inform a person before testing them for HIV, under the Provider Initiated testing counselling system.

He explained that the Ministry of Health has now introduced a Provider Initiated testing counselling system where everyone accessing medical services at a health facility should be tested for HIV so that they know their status.