Government to give more money to qualified teachers

The Ministry of General Education has started the process of upgrading salaries for teachers, who have acquired higher qualifications.

Provincial Education Officer, Allan Lingambe, told Breeze News that his office has already started compiling a list of teachers with higher qualifications, so that they can be upgraded to salaries that match their qualifications.

Dr. Lingambe says this was after receiving communication from the ministry head office in Lusaka, that the ministry is upgrading teachers’ salaries, starting with those, who acquired higher qualifications in 2013.

Dr. Lingambe says the process is ongoing, adding that the ministry will ensure that all teachers receive salaries according to their qualification.

And Dr. Lingambe says government has done away with printing pay slips for teachers ,because it was spending a lot of money on printing.

He says the pay slips will now be sent electronically to teachers.