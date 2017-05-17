Petauke council starts naming streets

Petauke District Council has commenced the process of naming the streets in townships.

Petauke District Council Chairperson, James Lungu, told Breeze News that phase one of the project will cover all the planned compound areas.

Mr. Lungu says some names of freedom fighters will be considered when naming the streets.

He says this will be done in order for the community to remember people, who fought for Zambia’s freedom.

Mr. Lungu says naming of streets ,is a requirement by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

He mentioned Fairview, Kanfinzi, Riverside, Main Location and New Houses as some of the compounds, where streets will be named under phase one of the project.