Road accident in Sinda claims two lives

Two people have died after being involved in a road traffic accident which occurred along the Great East Road in Sinda district.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo confirmed to Breeze News that the accident happened around 04 hours on Thursday at a Bridge near Sungwa village in Chief Kawaza’s area.

Ms. Katongo said Mafafuke Nzima 28, Samson Tambatamba 40, both of Chadiza were pronounced dead upon arrival at Petauke district hospital.

She said the other two passengers, Andrew Jere 28 and Kelvin Daka 19 escaped unhurt.

Ms. Katongo says the accident happened when the driver of a Volvo Truck, which had four passengers on board failed to stop the motor vehicle and hit into a stationed construction excavator.

Ms. Katongo said the driver identified as Happy Musonda aged 27 of Chadiza district is on the run.

She says the two bodies are in Petauke district hospital awaiting postmortem and burial while police have launched a manhunt for the driver.

Meanwhile an 81 year old woman is reported to have died after being run over by a tipper truck in Chipata’s Moth area.