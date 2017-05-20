East UPND clarifies on HH leadership

The UPND in Eastern Province has added its voice in denying reports that ADD leader Charles Milupi is now UPND President.

Provincial Spokesperson, Ronald Mbuzi says that Hakainde Hichilema remains president of UPND.

Mr. Mbuzi told Breeze News that people should ignore media reports suggesting that Mr. Mulupi is now the UPND leader.

He says that Mr. Milupi just like Dr. Nevers Mumba is just a working partner of the opposition political party.

Mr. Mbuzi explained that even the recently held UPND national management meeting was chaired by National Chairperson, Mutale Nalumango and not Mr. Milupi.