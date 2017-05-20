COMACO supporting 167,000 farmers in Zambia

The Community Markets for Conservation COMACO is sponsoring 167,000 farmers in Zambia.

COMACO President Dale Lewis says that the farmers are in Eastern, Central and Muchinga Provinces.

Mr. Lewis was speaking when Minister of Finance Felix Mutati toured COMACO plants and offices in Chipata this morning.

He says that COMACO is encouraging farmers to practice conservation farming and other farming activities.

Mr. Lewis says that the plan for COMACO is to see farmers become self-reliant in future as they start taking care of themselves.