Tipper truck kills 86 year old woman in Chipata

An 86 year old woman has died on the spot after being hit by a tipper truck while seated under a tree at home in Moth residential area.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the incident which happened yesterday at about 15:50 hours at Plot Number 1782.

Mr. Chilfuya says that Tiwine Phiri was sited under the tree when the truck which was parked whilst loading soil rolled down from the top of the hill.

The truck registration number ALR 7429, hit into the wall fence and gate through the yard and hit the woman.

Mr. Chilufya has identified the driver of the truck as 27 year old Lukas Jere of New Houses in Kapata Compound