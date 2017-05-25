Chief Mwanya of the Chewa speaking people has died.

Chief Mwanya of the Chewa speaking people of Lundazi district has died.

Chief Chanje of the Chewa speaking people confirmed the death of Chief Mwanya to Breeze News.

He says Chief Mwanya died in the early hours of Wednesday at Chipata Central Hospital after an illness.

He says the body of Chief Mwanya, which was lying in the Chipata Central Hospital Mortuary, will be taken to Lundazi district today.

Chief Chanje says burial for Chief Mwanya will take place on Monday next week at his palace in Lundazi district.

Meanwhile Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi is shocked with the death of Chief Mwanya.

Executive Member of Education and Publicity Committee of the Chewa Royal Establishment Lucas Phiri say that the paramount chief said that late chief assisted in uniting traditional leaders in his area.

And the Patriotic Front Party PF in Eastern Province says that it is deeply saddened with the death of the traditional leader.

Provincial Chairperson, Andrew Lubusha says that the ruling party mourners with the Chewa people over the untimely death of Chief Mwanya.