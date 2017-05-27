Lack of jobs discouraging youths

Some traditional leaders in Eastern Province say lack of employment among the youths, has contributed to high levels of school drop outs in rural areas.

The traditional leaders say that it is difficult to persuade children to take education seriously, because there are few young people, who have found employment after completing their education

Chieftainess Nyanje of Sinda District, says young people, who have attained tertiary education find difficulties in finding employment, because a lot of government employees have over stayed in employment.

She says it is worrying to note that some retirees still remain in employment instead of considering young people.

The traditional leader says the raising of retirement age from 55 to 65 years will therefore, seriously affect youths.

And Chief Kathumba says there is need for government, to consider forming organisations that will specifically look at the plight of young people, who have completed training and are not in any employment.