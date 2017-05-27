Misuse of treated mosquito nets spreading malaria

The misuse of treated mosquito nets among some rural people in Eastern Province has contributed to the spread of malaria.

Sinda District Health Planner, Joseph Lungu, says it is worrying to note that most people in the communities do not use the mosquito nets for the intended purpose.

Mr. Lungu says through traditional leaders, massive sensitisation should be conducted.

He says malaria has remained a biggest challenge in the Province.

Mr. Lungu says a District Malaria task force has been formed in the district to combat the disease.

He further says routine testing for malaria is currently being undertaken in health centres in order to lessen the cases of malaria.